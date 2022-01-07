Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 229,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Zedge alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $9.00 on Friday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.