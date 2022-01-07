ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $0.31

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $61.19 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00078442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.09 or 0.07638177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00075967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.56 or 0.99855926 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007243 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

