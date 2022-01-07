Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 2.1%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 7,169,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 15,400,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.