Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.95.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.96. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.23 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

