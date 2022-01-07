ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 17,479 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $30,036,565.72.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.