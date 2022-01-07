ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after buying an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

