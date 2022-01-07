ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,322 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $31,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

ZTO stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.