Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Zuora has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,651 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zuora by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

