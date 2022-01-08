$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. CareDx posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,425. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.