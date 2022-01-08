$0.24 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 302,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,442. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

