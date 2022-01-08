$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AHCO. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

