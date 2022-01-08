$0.84 EPS Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

