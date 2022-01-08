$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Abiomed stock traded down $17.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.28. 434,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.56.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abiomed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

