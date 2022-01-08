$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 596,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.90. 1,120,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

