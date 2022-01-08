$1.82 EPS Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.87. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.28. 250,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $311.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $483.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

