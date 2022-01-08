$1.88 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. CDW reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CDW by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CDW by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.36. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

