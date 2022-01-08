$1.96 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.51.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.37. 283,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,331. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

