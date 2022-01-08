$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post sales of $10.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 million to $31.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $42.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SRAX during the third quarter worth about $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRAX during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SRAX in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

