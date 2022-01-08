10,000 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.38 and a 1 year high of $103.09.

