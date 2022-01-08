10,378 Shares in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,045,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $2,895,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $6,129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $3,170,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter valued at $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

GAMC opened at $9.71 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

