109,207 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SONY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.74. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

