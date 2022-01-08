1,156 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $149.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

