1,228 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,481,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,746,381. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 875.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

