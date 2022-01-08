$150.02 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report $150.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the highest is $150.18 million. Mimecast reported sales of $129.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $592.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $687.82 million, with estimates ranging from $678.77 million to $701.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,312 shares of company stock worth $9,765,656. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

