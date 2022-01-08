17,606 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1,600.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

PRCH opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,147 shares of company stock worth $3,405,530 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.