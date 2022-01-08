$19.17 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report sales of $19.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 million and the highest is $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 339.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $49.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,419. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.