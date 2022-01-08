$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NCR opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 158.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in NCR by 255.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 940,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 13.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

