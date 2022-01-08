$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 3.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

