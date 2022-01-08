21,984 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.