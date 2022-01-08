22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target Raised to $8.50

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Dawson James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Dawson James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 207.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

