2,332 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 130.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

