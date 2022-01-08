2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSVT. started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

2seventy bio stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

