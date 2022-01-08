$3.33 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $355.21 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.23. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

