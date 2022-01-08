$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,680. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

