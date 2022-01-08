31,460 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 344,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 20.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

