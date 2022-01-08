32,354 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

BFLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

