328 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

