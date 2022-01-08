3,932 Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $25.84 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.