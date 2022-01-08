$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce sales of $4.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $70.36 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

