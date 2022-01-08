$4.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.09 billion to $22.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.35 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -907.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.