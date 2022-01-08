$47.12 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post sales of $47.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.05 million and the highest is $51.35 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $51.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $191.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $199.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.76 million, with estimates ranging from $205.82 million to $225.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

ACB traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.92. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

