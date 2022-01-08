483 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $169.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

