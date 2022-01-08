52,302 Shares in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Digi International by 5.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 21.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.35 million, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGII. raised their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

