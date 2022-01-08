5,545 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.