572 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after purchasing an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.85.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
