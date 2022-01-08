591,902 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,748,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
