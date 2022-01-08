591,902 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,748,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

