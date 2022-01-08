$6.99 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings of $6.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.44 and the lowest is $6.74. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $26.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $28.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.98. The stock had a trading volume of 796,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

