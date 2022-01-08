60,117 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Bought by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Nutrien makes up 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NTR stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

