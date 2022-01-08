6,030 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

