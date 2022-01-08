$960.88 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $960.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $970.02 million. Fortinet reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.66. 1,760,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

